Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is $4.6B richer

Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon.com, added a whopping $4.6 billion to his fortune Friday, thanks to a big rally in the company’s shares.

Amazon, which jumped 3.6% to $1,573 a share to cap the week, touched all-time highs a day after reporting sharp increases in quarterly earnings and revenue. Bezos is now worth $126 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bezos, 54, is the wealthiest individual in the world. Bill Gates, the runner-up, has an estimated net worth of $91.1 billion. Warren Buffett’s net worth is $84.6 billion.

Amazon more than doubled its first-quarter net income to $1.6 billion, while revenue jumped 43% to $51 billion. As investors bid up the stock, Bezos’s fortune jumped at least $12 billion after the closing bell Thursday.

