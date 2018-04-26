Amazon earnings more than double, easily beating estimates

Amazon reported first-quarter earnings that more than doubled, as the e-commerce giant benefits from a growing number of Prime subscribers and “remarkable acceleration” in its cloud-computing business.

Continue Reading Below

The company said Thursday it earned net income of $1.6 billion during the quarter, up from $724 million in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, earnings jumped to $3.27 a share, far exceeding Wall Street’s estimate for $1.27 a share.

Revenue surged 43% to $51 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $49.87 billion.

Shares of Amazon rallied in after-hours trading, putting the stock near its all-time high of $1,617. President Donald Trump’s criticism of the company, particularly its relationship with the U.S. Postal Service, had sent the stock 13% lower in recent weeks.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said Amazon Web Services (AWS) has seen accelerated growth for two consecutive quarters. During the first three months of 2018, AWS added new enterprise customers including GoDaddy, Shutterfly and NextGen Healthcare.

Advertisement

Bezos recently revealed that Amazon has more than 100 million paid members of its $99-a-year Prime subscription program.