Amazon, Best Buy partner to offer Fire TV Smart TVs

Amazon (AMZN) and Best Buy (BBY) have formed a multiyear partnership to bring Fire TV Edition smart TVs to customers in the U.S. and Canada.

Starting this summer, Best Buy will launch more than 10 4K and HD Fire TV Edition models from Toshiba and Insignia, which will feature Amazon’s Fire TV operating system. Other models will be launched later in the year.

American consumers will be able to purchase these new smart TVs exclusively in Best Buy stores, on BestBuy.com, and for the first time, from Best Buy as a third-party seller on Amazon.com starting in the summer. They will be available for purchase in Canada later this year