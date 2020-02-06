Amazon is bringing 1,000 new jobs to its first Iowa fulfillment center

Amazon announced plans Thursday to bring 1,000 new jobs to its first-ever Iowa fulfillment center in the city of Bondurant by late 2020.

Continue Reading Below

The tech giant's U.S. workforce reached more than 500,000 for the first time on Jan. 31, up 43 percent from 2018 and more than triple what it was in 2014.

"We are delighted to be opening our first Iowa fulfillment center in the city of Bondurant and look forward to creating 1,000 new, full-time jobs with Amazon’s $15 minimum wage and industry-leading benefits," Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon vice president of global customer fulfillment, said in a statement. "The site will help us continue to serve customers with great delivery options and we appreciate the strong support from local and state leaders."

Amazon has 175 operational fulfillment centers globally and 110 operational fulfillment centers in North America, including 20 states, but this will be a first for Iowa.

AMAZON PAID TAX RATE OF 1.2% ON $13B IN PROFITS LAST YEAR

"Amazon’s announcement is jet-fuel for Iowa’s future," Sen. Zach Nunn (R-Iowa) said in a statement. "Amazon’s investment in East Polk County, and the Bondurant community ushers in a new era of innovation, with lasting benefits for employees, our citizens, our local businesses and our state."

"Bondurant’s partnership with Amazon’s fulfillment center will spark growth for Main Street entrepreneurs, builds on Iowa’s high standard of living, and will improve hometown quality of life for families across Iowa," he added.

THESE TOP-EARNING BLUE COLLAR JOBS MAKE UP TO 6 FIGURES: REPORT

Employees at the 645,000-square-foot, Bondurant-based center will work alongside Amazon's robots to help package and ship items like toys, books and electronics. The jobs come with $15 minimum wage and benefits including a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one and 20 weeks of parental leave, according to Amazon.

"The city of Bondurant is excited to welcome and work with Amazon, who is creating more than 1,000 jobs in our region," Bondurant Mayor Curt Sullivan said in a statement. "Amazon’s investment in our community will have significant impact throughout the greater Des Moines region."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"This project supports the City’s vision to enhance economic development opportunities and diversify employment options. It also enables the City to upgrade the public infrastructure improvements around this site for the betterment of our community members. The investments and the jobs coming to Bondurant will enhance our ability to support future public improvements and spur additional economic development," he added.

Private-sector employment numbers exceeded expectations Wednesday when the latest ADP National Employment Report counted 291,000 new jobs added to the U.S. economy in January when economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected only 156,000 new jobs.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS