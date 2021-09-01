Amazon looking to fill over 40K corporate, tech jobs in CEO Andy Jassy's first push

Amazon is looking to fill over 40,000 available corporate and technology roles and tens of thousands of hourly positions in its operations network at its third annual Career Day event on Sept. 15.

Amazon vice president of workforce development Ardine Williams told FOX Business the hiring push is focused on the company's "fast-growing businesses," including Amazon Web Services, Amazon advertising, Amazon Alexa and Project Kuiper, an initiative to provide wide broadband internet access through the launch of satellites into low Earth orbit.

Available roles across 220 Amazon sites in the U.S. include software engineers, research scientists, solutions architects, game artists, safety specialists and much more. Amazon offers a minimum starting wage of $15 per hour and an average wage of more than $17 per hour. Meanwhile, corporate employees receive average total compensation of more than $150,000 per year.

In addition, regular, full-time employees receive various benefits, including paid time off, 401(k) matching, up to 20 weeks of parental leave, and company-funded career-advancement opportunities.

This year's virtual event, which is open to everyone regardless of their level of experience, professional field or background, will feature 20,000 free, one-on-one career-coaching sessions from Amazon's team of 1,200 recruiters. In addition, attendees will have access to coding workshops led by Amazon software development engineers, and a "How to Interview at Amazon" breakout session led by two senior recruiters with a combined 25 years of interviewing experience at the company.

The move marks the first hiring push under the direction of Amazon's new CEO, Andy Jassy, who took over from Jeff Bezos in July.

"We’re working hard every day to be the best place for people to have satisfying and fulfilling long-term careers," Jassy said in a statement. "Amazon continues to grow quickly and relentlessly invent across many areas, and we’re hoping that Career Day gives both job seekers and current Amazon employees the support they need to learn new skills or reimagine their careers at Amazon or elsewhere."

Amazon has hired more than 450,000 people in the U.S. since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Amazon received a total of 30 million applications, with more than 450,000 applications during last year's Career Day alone, according to Williams.

Of the new employees hired across the company's operations network, nearly 30,000 joined from the manufacturing sector, 19,000 came from traditional retail, and 16,500 from education and health care.