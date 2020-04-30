Marlboro cigarattes-maker abandons buybacks amid coronavirus

Marlboro cigarettes maker Altria Group Inc. abandoned its earnings forecast for 2020 and beyond, citing “uncertainty” related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of the company, however, rose about 3% in early trading after it said it would continue to pay a dividend.

Altria said it would approach the 2020 dividend by recommending a quarterly rate that reflects its cash position and balance sheet strength.

To save cash, its board also decided to rescind its $1 billion share buyback program that had $500 million remaining.

Revenue, net of excise taxes, rose 15% to $5.05 billion, helped by shoppers stocking up on cigarettes ahead of coronavirus-related shutdowns around the world. Analysts on average expected $4.61 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Earnings per share came in at $1.09, handily beating the average analyst estimate of 98 cents per share.