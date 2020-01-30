Juul forces tobacco giant Altria to take $4.1B write-down

Altria’s investment in the Juul went from bad to worse.

The Richmond, Virginia-based tobacco giant took a $4.1 billion write-down on its Juul investment in the fourth quarter, just three months after taking a $4.5 billion charge. Altria paid $12.8 billion for a 35 percent stake in the e-cigarette maker in November 2018.

The write-down drove a fourth-quarter loss of $1.8 billion, compared with a profit of $1.3 billion the prior year. Adjusted earnings were $1.02 a share, in line with estimates. Revenue fell 1.8 percent to $6 billion, easily beating the $4.9 billion that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

“Despite the unexpected challenges related to our investment in Juul, which led to impairment charges and reported losses, we made significant progress advancing and building our noncombustible business platform,” CEO Howard Willard said in a statement.

Juul has faced increased scrutiny from the Trump administration over the rise in vaping among youths as well as consumer worries over a spate of severe lung illnesses and deaths among users of e-cigarettes.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.