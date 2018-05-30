Allergan birth control recall: packaging error could lead to ‘unintended pregnancy’

Pharmaceutical giant Allergan has issued a nationwide recall for one of its birth control brands over a packaging error that puts some consumers at risk of “contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy,” the company said.

The voluntary recall, issued late Tuesday, affects packages of Allergan’s Taytulla contraceptive pills. Four placebo capsules within the packages were placed out of order, Allergan said, meaning users with defective packages would be taking non-hormonal placebo capsules during the first four days instead of active ones.

Taking pills out of sequence may lead to unintended pregnancies.

The lot number on the recalled batch is #5620706 with an expiration date of May 2019. Allergan advises users who think they might be affected to contact their physician and arrange a return.