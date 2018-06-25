All Amazon Prime members will get discounts at Whole Foods

Amazon has been rolling out discounts for Prime members at Whole Foods locations in certain states, but now all Prime members will receive discounts at their Whole Foods – starting Wednesday.

Prime members will save an extra 10% off most sale items and will also receive additional Prime member-only deals at Whole Foods Market and also Whole Foods 365 stores.

Customers will also receive exclusive Prime member savings when they have their groceries delivered from Whole Foods Market stores via Prime Now. Prime Now grocery delivery is available in Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Richmond, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco and Virginia Beach. According to a press release from Amazon, it will continue expanding delivery from Whole Foods throughout 2018.

The company started offering special deals from Prime members in select states in mid-May, and continued to expand this offering. Now, they will be offered across the nation.

According to Cem Sibay, vice president of Amazon Prime, “Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive – in fact, Prime members have adopted this benefit at one of the fastest rates we’ve seen.”