Alibaba rebuffed in trademark suit against Alibabacoin

article

A federal judge has rejected a trademark complaint by e-commerce giant Alibaba against cryptocurrency firm Alibabacoin Foundation over the similarity of their names.

Continue Reading Below

Judge Paul Oetken ruled that Alibaba failed to show that the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York has jurisdiction over Dubai-based Alibabacoin, CoinDesk reported, citing court documents.

Alibaba alleged in a lawsuit filed in April that Alibabacoin was trying to mislead investors by implying that the e-commerce company was involved with the cryptocurrency firm.

Alibabacoin has maintained that the character Ali Baba from “Arabian Nights” is the inspiration for its name, not the e-commerce company, as Cointelegraph reported.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 181.45 +1.95 +1.09%

The e-commerce company has said misuse of its name helped Alibabacoin to raise more than $3.5 million in an initial coin offering.

Advertisement

Alibaba hadn’t immediately responded to a request for comment from FOX Business at the time of publication.