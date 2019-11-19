Alibaba to raise $12.9 billion in Hong Kong listing

E-commerce giant Alibaba is returning to its roots with a bang — a nearly $13 billion bang.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 185.25 +0.64 +0.35%

According to Reuters, the company priced its secondary listing in what is the biggest for Hong Kong in almost a decade.

Earlier Tuesday, FOX Business learned the deal, due to high demand from institutional and retail investors, closed early after being "oversubscribed."

The offering will allow the company to expand its investor base, tap new pools of capital in the Asia region and give investors nearly 24-hour trading of the shares.

In 2014, Alibaba, under the direction of CEO Jack Ma, first listed its shares on the New York Stock Exchange in a deal valued at $25 billion, which at the time was the largest ever.

Ahead of the deal Daniel Zhang, Alibaba Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, offered some perspective on the decision to list in Hong Kong.