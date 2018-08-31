Alcohol is coming to Disneyland

article

Disneyland in California will begin serving alcohol next year for the first time since the park opened in 1955.

Continue Reading Below

It will be available in the new Star Wars Land when Oga’s Cantina opens within Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios, according to USA Today.

Just like the cantinas seen in "Star Wars: A New Hope" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," Oga's Cantina will feature music, and exotic drinks -- both the alcoholic and non-alcoholic variety -- served in a variety of extraterrestrial vessels. It will also be a safe haven for smugglers and bounty hunters alike.

Alcohol has been available at Disney's California Adventure, and is served in each of the four parks at Disney World in Florida.

The new “Star Wars” attractions will open in summer 2019 in Disneyland, and late fall 2019 in Disney World.