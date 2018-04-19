Alabama mayor: 'Poop train' finally empty; sludge gone

article

An Alabama mayor says the last train car full of New York City sewage sludge that has stunk up her town has finally been emptied.

Continue Reading Below

For more than two months, the sludge has blown an unbearable stench throughout the small town of Parrish.

Mayor Heather Hall said on social media Wednesday that all of the containers have been emptied. Some are still awaiting shipment back to the northeast U.S.

The sludge is a byproduct of New Yorkers' excrement. It was shipped to the nearby Big Sky landfill. Hall said after a public outcry, the Norfolk Southern railroad required Big Sky to hire more truck drivers to remove the sludge.

Experts say other states send their waste to Alabama due to low landfill fees and lax zoning laws. New York has discontinued shipments for now.