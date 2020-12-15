Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Markets

Airbnb will stay in California despite recent business exodus, CEO Brian Chesky says

The Airbnb co-founder described California as a “special place” and said he recently spoke to Gov. Gavin Newsom about his plans to stay.

close
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky on how his business and Airbnb hosts are faring amid the coronavirus pandemic. video

Airbnb CEO: Created endowment fund to help our hosts amid coronavirus

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky on how his business and Airbnb hosts are faring amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said Tuesday that both he and his company will remain in California despite a recent exodus of leading tech firms who have fled Silicon Valley due to concerns about a restrictive business environment.

Continue Reading Below

Chesky addressed his plans for the company in response to a question from Politico writer Carla Marinucci, who asked if he planned to follow other business leaders exiting the state. The Airbnb co-founder described California as a “special place” and said he recently spoke to Gov. Gavin Newsom about his plans to stay.

ORACLE'S EXITING CALIFORNIA FOR TEXAS. WILL THE LAST ONE IN SILICON VALLEY PLEASE TURN OUT THE LIGHTS?

“When I came to San Francisco, I was taken by the unique culture - people believed almost anything was possible, and they were willing to believe in a 26-year-old and his two friends with a crazy idea to let strangers live together,” Chesky wrote. “I don’t think I would have succeeded in the same way if not for the people I met here.”

Airbnb has surged in popularity and value since it was founded in San Francisco in 2008. The online vacation rental marketplace’s valuation doubled to more than $83 billion when it began public trading on NASDAQ last week despite concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic’s lingering impact on the travel industry.

Geltrude &amp; Company founder Dan Geltrude provides insight into what to expect next from Airbnb.Video

Chesky endorsed California as a hub for innovation despite sharp criticism from other business leaders in recent months.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

One of California’s most prominent detractors was Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who publicly criticized state leadership who enacting stringent restrictions on businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Musk has warned that Tesla could relocate to a more welcoming business environment and disclosed earlier this month that he has moved to Texas.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Oracle also recently announced plans to move their headquarters from Silicon Valley to Texas.