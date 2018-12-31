Aides give conflicting signals on Trump's promise of a wall

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Capitol is mirrored in the Reflecting Pool in Washington, as a partial government shutdown heads into a second week, Friday night, Dec. 28, 2018. Both chambers of Congress are gone, likely leaving the impasse till next week when the Democrats take control of the House of Representatives. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Three confidants of President Donald Trump, including his departing chief of staff, are indicating that the president's signature campaign pledge to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border would not be fulfilled as advertised.

Trump sparked chants of "Build that wall!" at rallies before and after his election and more recently cited a lack of funding for a border wall as the reason for partially shutting down the government. At times the president has also waved off the idea the wall could be any kind of barrier.

However, White House chief of staff John Kelly told the Los Angeles Times in an interview that Trump abandoned the notion of "a solid concrete wall early on in the administration." Others said border security could include a wall, fencing and high-tech monitoring.