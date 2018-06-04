AI technology trains robots to navigate real world

The robots are coming! Chip designer Nvidia has developed a computer that can help companies develop robots that can navigate the real world.

Using a new artificial intelligence technique, researchers were able to train a robot to learn and collaborate with humans.

The robot is able to see a task demonstration by a human through a camera and is then able to generate a plan to carry out the task.

This was the first time synthetic data was combined with an image centric approach on a robot, Nvidia said.

Nvidia shares are up 80% since last June.

“This is the most important company in artificial intelligence,” Jeff Sica of Circle Squared Investments told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.” on Monday