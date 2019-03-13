After-Hours News: MongoDB and Domo Stocks Jump

Two notable companies are making big moves in after-hours trading: database platform specialist MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) and business software company Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO). Both companies impressed investors with strong growth in their fourth quarters.

Here's a closer look at these two companies' fourth-quarter results.

MongoDB

Shares of MongoDB rose after the company's robust fourth-quarter and full-year results.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 71% year over year to $85.5 million in its fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. This helped the company close out the year with 61% top-line growth over its revenue in 2017. MongoDB's net loss was $22.2 million, or $0.41 per share -- slightly wider than its loss per share of $0.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The company's subscription revenue continued to grow at a faster rate than its consolidated revenue, rising 73% year over year. This put subscription revenue at $80.6 million. Services revenue rose 37% year over year to $4.9 million.

"MongoDB is being adopted by an ever increasing number of companies across diverse industries who recognize the power of our next-generation database platform to drive business performance, increase agility, and shorten time to market," said MongoDB CEO Dev Ittycheria in the company's fourth-quarter earnings release.

MongoDB guided for full-year fiscal 2020 revenue to be between $363 million and $371 million, up significantly from fiscal 2019 revenue of $253.8 million.

The stock was up 19.4% in after-hours trading as of 7 p.m. EDT.

Domo

Technology company Domo, which operates a cloud-based platform to inform and empower executives and employees with data and systems, similarly saw its stock jump after reporting its latest quarterly results.

The company's fourth-quarter revenue for its fiscal 2019 increased 31% year over year to $39.4 million. The company's non-GAAP loss per share was $0.94. Domo beat analyst estimates on both its top and bottom lines. On average, analysts were expecting revenue and non-GAAP EPS of $37.8 million and a loss of $1.24, respectively.

Domo CEO Josh James said the company executed well when it came to driving efficiencies in sales and marketing spend. "I'm particularly pleased with our people and their performance delivering more than 30% growth in revenue while lowering operating expenses 11%," the CEO said.

Domo said it expects full-year fiscal 2020 revenue between $173 million and $174 million, up from fiscal 2019 revenue of $142.5 million.

Shares were up 13.7% in after-hours trading as of 7 p.m. EDT.

