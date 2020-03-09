After Dow falls 2,013 points, stock futures see triple digit drop

U.S. stock futures open lowered Monday evening after the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 2,013 points, its worst one-day point drop ever.

The selling continued as President Trump led an update with the coronavirus task force.

"We are taking care of the American public" Trump promised noting he and his team are evaluating a number of options to do just that.

Those include a potential payroll tax cut, a back-stop for hourly wage earners so nobody will "miss a paycheck" and ongoing conversations with hard-hit industries including the airlines and hotels.

On Monday, the Dow, along with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost over 7 percent apiece. The extreme selling was a combination of more cases of the coronavirus as well as a price war on oil between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 23851.02 -2,013.76 -7.79% SP500 S&P 500 2746.56 -225.81 -7.60% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7950.675746 -624.94 -7.29%

Oil, which tumbled an unprecedented 30 percent plus during the Monday session, also continued to show weakness. The U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, hugged the $30 per barrel level, while Brent, the global benchmark, hovered around the $34 per barrel level.

This is a developing story.

