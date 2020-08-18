Advance Auto Parts profit, sales rise as coronavirus stimulus checks fuel spending
Company says it saw growth in its do-it-yourself omnichannel segment
Advance Auto Parts Inc. said its profit and sales for the second quarter rose as it benefited from the spending spurred by unemployment benefits and Covid-19 government stimulus checks.
The automotive-parts retailer on Tuesday posted net income of $190 million, or $2.74 a share, compared with $124.8 million, or $1.73 a share, in the year-ago period.
Adjusted earnings were $2.92 a share, above the $1.98 a share analysts polled by FactSet had expected.
Sales rose 7.3% to $2.5 billion. Analysts had been looking for $2.38 billion.
Same-store sales rose 7.5%. Analysts had been anticipating a 2.7% growth.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AAP
|ADVANCE AUTO PARTS
|163.27
|+2.27
|+1.41%
For the first five weeks of the third quarter, the company said it saw growth in its do-it-yourself omnichannel segment, which includes retail and online sales, and positive comparable store sales in its professional segment.
The company withdrew its financial outlook in April due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.