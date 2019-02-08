Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference CallFeb. 7, 2019 5:00 p.m. ET

Contents:

Continue Reading Below

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Adtalem second-quarter 2019 earnings call. [Operator instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Chaka Patterson, vice president and deputy general counsel.

Thank you. Please begin.

Advertisement

Chaka Patterson -- Vice President and Deputy General Counsel

Thank you, and good afternoon. With me today from Adtalem's leadership team are Lisa Wardell, president and chief executive officer; and Patrick Unzicker, chief financial officer and treasurer. I'd like to remind you that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements which are based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management as of today. The forward-looking statements and our discussion are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon them. We refer you to our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2018, and other recent filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact our future operating results and financial condition. We disclaim any intentions or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law. During today's call, we will refer to non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, though not substitute for our most directly comparable GAAP measures.

10 stocks we like better than Adtalem Global EducationWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Adtalem Global Education wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 31, 2019

Our press release, which contains the financial and other quantitative information to be discussed today as well as a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is also available on our website. Telephone and webcast replays of today's call are available for 30 days. To access the replays, please refer to today's release. And with that, I now turn the call over to Lisa.

Lisa Wardell -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our second-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings call. During the quarter, we delivered growing enrollments in our Medical and Healthcare segment and strong results in our Professional Education segment, driven by the refreshed product differentiation in the Becker business and continued growth in ACAMS. Through our January 2019 term, Adtalem new student enrollment increased 4.9%, while total student enrollment increased 2.9% from the prior year. Compared to the prior-year period, second-quarter 2019 revenue increased nearly 3%, and operating income increased approximately 17%, aided largely by a onetime benefit from insurance proceeds related to Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Excluding the onetime insurance benefit and other special items, operating income decreased by about 5%, in line with our expectations. Further, we achieved several major milestones in the quarter, including the successful completion of the DeVry University and Carrington College transfers of ownership as well as the permanent relocation of the Ross University School of Medicine to Barbados. These initiatives required tremendous energy from the entire team and with their successful conclusion, we are now focused on pursuing additional business development opportunities across our portfolio. Before I talk about our plans for the second half of fiscal 2019, let me give you a high-level overview of our segment results during the quarter.

Enrollments in our Medical and Healthcare segment were strong. Further, we're seeing traction for our new facilities and newly developed partnerships in the vertical. With regard to Ross University School of Medicine, we opened the doors to its permanent home in Barbados in January. While it is still early, we're already seeing encouraging trends and inquiries from prospective students now that RUSM has a permanent home.

Our new medical campuses, sciences' campus in Barbados represents a state-of-the-art academic institution, including a society for simulation and healthcare, SSH-accredited simulation center. Additionally, a cutting-edge virtual anatomy lab and a best-in-class patient care center allows our faculty to better prepare medical students for the clinical experiences they pursue upon completion of their basic medical sciences training, giving them an early competitive advantage relative to their peers. As we discussed last quarter, the new location for Ross Med has greatly improved airlift access from the United States, Canada and Europe. This will allow us to drive student enrollment growth toward and potentially above the previous peak enrollment that we achieved in 2014.

Ross Vet continues to capitalize on the supply and demand imbalances in veterinary medicine as well as building awareness for its new research center, which continues to attract clinicians and academicians from around the globe, including Dr. Robert Gilbert, professor Emeritus at Cornell University and a leading professor of animal reproductive biology; and Dr. Kerry Ralph, a leading European specialist in companion animal internal medicine and former faculty member at the University of Edinburgh. In November 2018, Ross Vet hosted the annual West Indies Veterinary Conference, the largest to date with nearly 500 attendees, further enhancing Ross Vets reputation in the global veterinary profession.

Meanwhile, the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine has established a partnership with the University of Central Lancashire in Preston, England, providing a presence in the U.K. with its first cohort of medical school students expected to start in September of 2019. AUC also launched the Caribbean Center for Disaster Medicine in partnership with Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. In March of this year, the center will host its first Caribbean Disaster Medicine International Conference.

Dr. Gregory Ciottone, international expert in disaster medicine from Harvard Medical School is headlining the event. The lineup also includes experts from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, John Hopkins University of -- School of Nursing and other global institutions.

And finally, Chamberlain University continues to see strong market demand for its campus-based BSN Program, including at the Ochsner collocated campus in Louisiana and with the recent increases in enrollment caps at Las Vegas, Troy, Michigan, and North Brunswick, New Jersey, all three are experiencing market demand well in excess of the previous enrollment caps. This market demand is driven largely by more students enrolling directly into BSN Programs, rather than RNs pursuing the BSN credential. Chamberlain also continued to experience solid market demand for its master and doctoral nursing programs. NCLEX pass rates for Chamberlain students continue to strengthen, showing a significant upward trend from 2017's annual rate of 84%, with the third-quarter calendar combined total pass rate of 91.4%.

12 of our 19 campuses that had NCLEX test takers exceeded the national NCLEX rate average. In our Professional Education segment, we had a strong quarter with revenue growth of approximately 39%, including the improved performance of the Becker business unit due to enhanced marketing effectiveness and refreshed product differentiation. In addition to growth in accounting products and services, including exam preparation where we're expanding our professional development content to support key changes in the accounting profession, including the training of stem professionals in the industry. For example, Becker is partnering with a large global accounting firm to codevelop an accounting and auditing for non-accountants training course for the firm's stem professionals.

The content helps to speed on-boarding of stem professionals to accounting and audit services engagements. In ACAMS, we continue to see solid growth globally, including in the U.S., Europe and Latin America. Our European efforts include expansion into Poland and Germany. We have also gained some early traction in Panama, Mexico and Brazil.

Our conferences continue to post record year-over-year growth with the Las Vegas conference attendees growing over 10%. While we are encouraged by our results, we continue to invest in the core business in order to position ourselves for further rapid expansion. And finally, in Brazil, while we continue to face currency headwinds and some top line revenue pressure, we remain confident that the recent change in administration will settle the economy and provide ongoing stability. The growth trends in distance learning since our soft launch in March 2018 are very positive, and we're certain that this trend will continue based on our ability to deliver high-quality academic programs and experience to our students.

Our academic quality rankings by the Brazilian Ministry of Education, as reflected in our IGC score, a composite score focused on the national end-of-program exam, ENADE, faculty credentials and student satisfaction continues to consistently approve -- improve. Our average IGC result was 282 this year, the sixth year of improvement in that metric for Adtalem Brazil. Among the main national private institutions, Adtalem Brazil institutions are ranked as the No. 1 institution in eight of the 13 cities we serve based on the Brazilian Ministry of Education's IGC metric.

As we enter the second half of fiscal 2019, we remained poised for our continued organic growth in revenue and earnings, driven by student enrollment increases, the addition of new differentiated programs and products, and enhanced technology-enabled student learning environments. We have accomplished a great deal over the course of the last several years and believe we are a stronger business for it today. As we look ahead to the balance of fiscal 2019, we have strong cash flow, brands that are associated with market leadership in each of our verticals, products and services that are clearly differentiated in their respective markets and a team that understands both scale and profitability. Our team is more experienced, diverse and growth oriented and that is reflected in our ability to deliver consistent operating results.

We will continue to focus and strategically align our portfolio to deliver growth, while driving improved operating efficiencies across our organizations and prudently balancing our capital allocation by investing in platforms for growth while providing direct returns to our owners in the form of share repurchases. Our continued share repurchases reflect our ongoing confidence and excitement in our business. As always, we are committed to building a long-term value for our fellow owners. With that, let me turn the call over to Patrick for a deeper look at our financials for the quarter.

Patrick Unzicker -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Thank you, Lisa, and good afternoon, everyone. Now turning to our results. During the second quarter, Adtalem revenue of $317 million grew nearly 3% from the prior year. Growing enrollments in our Medical and Healthcare segment and the strength in our Professional Education segment, driven by the improved performance of Becker and growth in ACAMS, was somewhat offset by foreign currency headwinds in Brazil.

On a constant currency basis, Adtalem revenue in the quarter increased 6.2% compared to the prior year. Operating costs, excluding special items, were $258 million in the second quarter compared to $247 million in the prior year. A 4.6% increase was due primarily to investments, including Ross University School of Medicine Barbados transitionary costs and Chamberlain new campus start-up expenses as well as the impact of stranded costs. We are tracking to our plan to reduce our home office expenses.

Operating income from continuing operations, excluding special items, was $58.4 million compared to $61.3 million in the prior year. Net income from continuing operations, excluding special items, was $44.5 million compared to $50.3 million in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, excluding special items, was $0.74 compared to $0.81 in the prior year, in line with our expectations. Fiscal 2019 second-quarter results also reflect total pre-tax special items, including restructuring charges of $3.6 million, primarily related to exiting the Ross University School of Medicine campus in Dominica and real estate consolidations in Adtalem's home office.

In addition, we recorded a gain of $15.6 million from insurance proceeds related to Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Turning to our second-quarter segment results, starting with Medical and Healthcare. Revenue of $213 million increased 4.6% compared to the prior year. Chamberlain revenue increased 6.2% in the quarter.

For the November session, which is only a post-licensure intake, new student enrollment decreased 6.7%. Total student enrollment grew 3.7% compared to the prior year. In January, new student enrollment grew 6.4% and total students increased 3.3%. New student enrollment growth included an impressive increase of 31% in our on-campus BSN programs as well as growth across our master- and doctoral-level nursing programs.

Revenue in the quarter for the medical and veterinary schools increased 2.4% to $90 million as compared to the prior year. New student enrollment declined 8.5% and total student enrollment declined 6.6%. In the January 2019 semester compared to the same semester last year, the decline in new students is due to a shift in starts of students in the prior year from the September to January session due to Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Excluding this impact, new student enrollments increased 6.6%.

Segment operating income, excluding special items in the second quarter, was $47.5 million compared to $55 million in the prior year. The 14% decrease was due to cost increases to support future growth and return to a normal level of expense at the medical schools. Now turning to our Professional Education segment. Second-quarter revenue increased 39% to $42 million compared to the prior year.

The significant improvement was due to a 16% increase in Becker revenue due to enhanced marketing effectiveness, while ACAMS increased almost 65% due in part to the impact of the planned timing shift of the North American annual conference from fiscal Q1 in the prior year to fiscal 2Q in 2019. Revenue associated with this conference totaled approximately $5 million during the quarter. Segment operating income was $9.6 million compared to $2.2 million in the prior year driven by revenue growth across both Becker and ACAMS. Second-quarter Technology and Business segment revenue totaled $62.6 million, a decrease of 16.6% and down 2.4% on a constant currency basis.

The decreases included lower tuition pricing necessary to offset the effect of student financial aid program reductions and increased competition. However, the segment is well-positioned for new student enrollment growth in its online platforms. Segment operating income in the second quarter was $8.5 million compared to $14 million in the prior year. Second-quarter operating income on a constant currency basis was $10.6 million.

The operating income reduction in the quarter was primarily driven by lower revenue. The Brazilian government recently changed regulations on opening and operating distance learning in the country. The approval process for launching online facilities was streamlined, making this segment more economically attractive to larger institutions. Adtalem Brazil began offering several bachelors and associates degree programs via distance learning in February 2018.

These programs are offered under the Wyden Online brand. They are delivered through the Damásio network of over 200 learning centers, which is -- currently has the infrastructure and staff necessary to support distance learning degrees. 2,085 new students enrolled in Wyden Online in the September 2018 session. Our effective tax rate from continuing operations, excluding special items, was 17% in the second quarter.

Now turning to our balance sheet and financial position. Cash flow from operations for the first six months of fiscal 2019 totaled $23 million compared to $50 million in the prior year. Fiscal year-to-date capital expenditures totaled $35 million compared to $32 million in the prior year. Our net accounts receivable at December 31, 2018, was $139 million, an increase of 3.3% driven by the timing of financial aid receipts.

For the first six months of the fiscal year, bad debt as a percentage of revenue was 1.1% compared to 1.3% in the prior year, reflecting the quality of our programs and solid student outcomes. We closed the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $295 million and outstanding bank borrowings of $299 million. We are committed to maintaining a healthy balance sheet to support our growth strategy and enhance shareholder returns. During the first six months of fiscal year 2019, we repurchased approximately 2.4 million shares of common stock at an average purchase price of $49.01 per share for a total of $115.9 million.

In January 2019, we completed our 10th share repurchase program. We are now buying back shares under the $300 million program approved by our board last November 2018. We remain confident and committed to executing our long-term strategic plan, including share repurchasing as a part of our capital allocation strategy. Now turning to our outlook.

For the fiscal third quarter of 2019, we expect revenue to grow 1% to 2% compared to the prior year. We expect third-quarter 2019 operating costs, before special items, to increase 3% to 4% compared to the prior year. The third-quarter outlook assumes an exchange rate of BRL 3.77 to the U.S. dollar.

Consistent with our previous fiscal 2019 full-year outlook, we expect revenue to increase approximately 3% to 4% compared to the prior year and earnings per share from continuing operations, before special items, to grow in the 2% to 3% range compared to the prior year. We anticipate our effective income tax rate to be in the 16% to 17% range. The full-year outlook assumes an exchange rate of BRL 3.8 to the U.S. dollar.

Full-year capital spending is expected to be in the $65 million to $70 million range, including approximately $20 million to $25 million for the relocation of RUSM to Barbados. With that, I will now turn the call over to the operator for Q&A.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you. [Operator instructions] And thank you. Our first question comes from the line of Peter Appert with Piper Jaffray. Please proceed.

Peter Appert -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

Thanks. Good afternoon. So maybe you could just expand a little bit on what you're seeing in Brazil. You highlighted increased competition and, I guess, the FIES exposure is an issue.

Seems like those issues might persist. What would give you some confidence that you can improve the financial results there?

Lisa Wardell -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Hi, Peter. So a couple of things. Certainly, while we believe that the macro environment is stabilizing somewhat with a new administration, etc.

We certainly understand that we don't have the controllables there. As we look at our market, we've seen pricing pressure primarily on the Wyden institution, so separate from the IBMEC online, etc. There's a couple of things there. One is that pricing pressure, a lot of it is coming from the FIES -- our students there are using FIES.

Our FIES percentage now is around 18% across all of our portfolio, certainly below 20%, which is less than half of what it was just a couple of years ago. And then as we look at pricing, we certainly become more competitive in the market at the Wyden institution. But we are focused on a couple of things, making sure that we're differentiating those programs so that they are not as price-sensitive. We certainly have had some successes there in that trending the right way.

We are seeing growth in that segment as you look at the enrollment since it's fixed and then as we look Wyden on-site, very early on in -- online, very early on in that program, what we're seeing that come through on the Damásio channel, and obviously, that's going to do that and improve our operating margins because that's flowing through to the bottom line, not as much as the -- of the on-site variable cost. So I think between that and some of the things that we're doing in the IBMEC program and with that brand, we're seeing really good growth there across some of the new programs, partnerships, etc. We're pretty confident that we are going to be able to face those headwinds in Brazil as it relates to currency, etc. No doubt there's a return, so we're in a market -- in that type of emerging market.

But we are really well-positioned from a brand perspective, from a product-differentiation perspective, from a program perspective and across different elements of that market where we're pretty confident.

Patrick Unzicker -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

We're, Peter, seeing very nice continuation of a build in our new student enrollments in response to some of the pricing actions we've taken. So if you recall, back in September, new student enrollments in Brazil were up about 24%. It's a very successful continuation of our online launch. Even excluding that, the base business new student enrollments were up almost 9.5%.

So as we come into the key enrollment cycle here in February and March and where we stand, we're feeling increasingly confident on a nice continuation of those trends.

Peter Appert -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

Got it. OK. Thank you for that. And then on the -- on nursing, it really feels like the tale of two stories here, right? The RN, the BSN quite weak.

The pre-licensure quite strong. Anything you can do or anything structurally pricing-wise, marketing-wise, I'm not sure what, to perhaps stabilize the RN to BSN side of things?

Lisa Wardell -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. I mean we certainly -- if you look at RN to BSN in terms of the decline, we're closing that gap and a lot of that has to do certainly with the marketing and some of the operational things we're trying to do to drive that. As you look at -- part of it is the overall market and we discussed that before. And we feel that, certainly, it's good to be positioned with the on-site.

If you look at the -- a 31% growth there helps us understand that the market is shifting a bit. While we see some of the pricing and some of the competitive trends there, one of the things that we really are focusing on, Peter, is thinking about how we can continue to work our hospital system and partnership systems there so that we continue to decrease those marketing costs and we're getting those students directly, I mean, Ochsner as a collocation is a perfect example, but certainly with a more aggressive look at that across the portfolio. So yes, certainly, understand that. But we feel like we've got the right actions in place on both sides of those and very confident on the on-site as the market continues to shift.

Peter Appert -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

And sticking with that for a sec. Lisa, if you -- the Ochsner relationship, obviously, has worked really well for you. Any thoughts in terms of new campus locations perhaps with other hospital partners?

Lisa Wardell -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. So obviously, we wanted to prove out that model for one quarter doesn't a trend make. We feel that we're at that point now where we are really stepping up across that -- across Chamberlain University in general. Our partnership discussions, we are not at a point now where we can identify, here's the next one, but certainly, we've identified this is a model that works for us, works for the hospital partners.

So as we start to think more about solving the pain points for a hospital system across there to work for us, model this partnership with Ochsner really helps us understand how to do that better, and we're able to really do, what are the cost that we're able to save and streamline because of that. So we are actively looking. As you may recall, we have a new campus -- a next one in terms of a stand-alone or a Chamberlain University campus is scheduled for San Antonio, Texas. That is on track, and so we will open that.

But absolutely stocked of being able to do something in parallel should we get the right partner and we've got a few in the funnel.

Patrick Unzicker -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Is it -- Peter, just to add with that, we've seen very nice increases in our enrollment caps based on the continuation of very solid NCLEX results. So we've seen caps increased in Michigan, Las Vegas, North Brunswick, New Jersey. So as that market continues to shift, as Lisa said, we're really well-positioned with our campus footprint, but increasingly so, our ability to increase the campus size is to meet that market demand.

Peter Appert -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

Right. Understood. And last thing and I'll let someone else get on. Pat, the guide would suggest very strong fiscal fourth quarter numbers, I think, if I'm doing my math correctly.

Can you just highlight some of the things that are really causing the inflection in the results later in the year?

Patrick Unzicker -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Yes, that's very much consistent with our point of view. Increasingly, as we exit fiscal 2019, and then start to see an acceleration of both revenue and earnings in fiscal 2020, we'll start to all share that and see that in the fourth quarter. Driven by the continuation of the very nice build in total student enrollments at Chamberlain, increasingly, as we see total student enrollments build at Brazil, and then with the increased contribution and the nice stability that we're seeing with Becker in Prof Ed. Those all coming together quite nicely.

And then, of course, the inherent leverage in the business is that flows through the bottom line to see both revenue and earnings grow.

Peter Appert -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

Great. Thank you, guys.

Lisa Wardell -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Peter.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jeff Silber with BMO Capital Markets. Please proceed.

Jeff Silber -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Thank you so much. Wanted to focus on margins for the Medical and Healthcare business. They were down somewhat year over year. And I know there was some noise in terms of a timing shift and maybe some relocation costs.

Will we expect margins on a year over year basis in that segment to be up year over year in the second half?

Patrick Unzicker -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

On a full-year basis, we'd expect margins to be somewhat comparable to slightly lower -- just slightly lower than prior-year -- full-year FY '18, just as a result of a little bit of that noise you referenced in some higher absorption of home office cost. But as we move into 2020, then we'll start to see the margins expand with the benefit of the growing enrollments.

Jeff Silber -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

OK, great. That's helpful. And just focusing on the -- I think, you said there was a 31% year-over-year increase in enrollments on-campus in your BSN Program. I knew you had a number of caps lifted.

If I remember correctly, there were also some new schools that were open. Do you have that on a same-school basis excluding the caps? I'm just trying to normalize what the growth was?

Patrick Unzicker -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Really as you look about it, with the way we think about it, this is on a same-school basis with the exception of Ochsner, which would've contributed about 30 new student enrollments.

Jeff Silber -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

OK. Wow, that's a pretty good number. And then you had mentioned in your prepared remarks, I think you called it, additional business development activities across the portfolio. If we can just get a little bit more color on what you're referring to?

Lisa Wardell -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, sure. So really as we look at his back half of '19, this is really the first time that we've been able to clear out a lot of the noise as you can imagine, a lot of our resources and focus across the -- certainly across home office and the entire portfolio has been very focused on both divestitures as well as the relocation. And so as we go into back half of the year, we have been having a lot more conversations across the portfolio as it relates to how we can better serve our employers. But we have employer relationships, obviously, the hospital systems, but multinational finance institutions on the ACAMS and Becker side, we're starting to see traction in terms of partnerships and potential partnerships to cross-sell within Professional Education between Becker and ACAMS.

We had mentioned it before, but really was more of a paper exercise versus getting those partnerships in place. On the medical -- side, as an example, AUC now having a campus where we won't actually have students in September on the UCLAN campus in the U.K., small class to start, but certainly a growth potential there as we build that incremental students and revenue for us. On the Ross Med side, articulation agreements where we announced Charles Drew. We have several others that will be announced in the next month or so, or actually this month, that will allow us to both drive students, lower marketing costs, that type of things.

So we're really getting out as we now have this group president model that we think about at the last person to fill that team out for me, I mentioned before, was Kathy Boden Holland on the medical healthcare group just last May, June timeframe. So now with the relo of Ross complete and having a permanent home there, we are geared up to do what we do quite well when we have the time and capacity and that is to develop relationships that drive new student enrollment across the portfolio.

Jeff Silber -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

OK. Great. Thank you so much.

Lisa Wardell -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Alex Paris of Barrington Research. Please proceed.

Chris Howe -- Barrington Research -- Analyst

Good afternoon. This is Chris Howe sitting in for Alex. My first question is, you touched on it many times and provided some great color on this. Just in regard to ACAMS and Becker, you mentioned the longer-term guidance for ACAMS prior to this call.

How should we look at these two businesses on a longer-term basis beyond this fiscal year? Where would you say it is as far as its runway for growth and its contribution to longer-term guidance?

Patrick Unzicker -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

No, great question, Chris. And we are very much in line in tracking with the longer-term guidance that we've provided back in May at investor day, that we would see very nice continuation of double-digit revenue growth and then see a very nice flow through and margins continuing to expand over time, but as we continue to reinvest in the business. So very much on track with what we had shared in our five-year plan and very pleased to see some very nice stabilization of Becker and a continuation of those trends.

Chris Howe -- Barrington Research -- Analyst

That's great. Thank you, Pat. And this leads me to my follow-up question. Lisa touched on it a little bit about the different cross-selling opportunities between Becker and ACAMS.

Where would you say you are as far as the awareness of these opportunities and the realization of monetizing the cross-selling opportunities here?

Lisa Wardell -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, sure. I would say -- the good news is that it's early stage in terms of the -- easy for me to say, making revenue from that. But in terms of awareness, it's very high, right? Because we now have a -- as I mentioned to group president, that is able to shift in and among the institutions as well as, obviously, the folks who run those institutions and sort of putting in some new talent six to nine months ago, or almost a year now, for ACAMS is really starting to pay dividends as we see these connections. So I think accounting for stem is just early stage.

We're seeing lots of different things that we're able to do, as we think about not only the ACAMS model, but what are the other places in terms of certifications, etc, that we'd be able to use that model because we are recognized in the market as it relates to certifications, etc. So more to come there. But certainly feel like we have a long runway for that in terms of revenue. But probably five or six out of 10 in terms of our awareness as we talk to our employers, customers, etc.

Chris Howe -- Barrington Research -- Analyst

Very helpful. That's all the questions I have right now.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jeff Mueler with Baird. Please proceed.

Jeff Meuler -- Baird -- Analyst

Yes, thank you. Maybe to start, just, I guess, glass half-empty take on the guidance question. The Q3 guidance, could you just -- given that really strong implied Q4. Is there anything in Q3 that we should be considering from a timing or comp perspective or something along those lines just given that there's, I guess, slower growth in Q3? And I know Q2 benefited from the timing of the ACAMS conference.

But just any other comments or considerations for Q3 guidance?

Patrick Unzicker -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Yes. Jeff, we will have and once we're out of Q3 of next year, have overlapped some of the noise from the hurricanes. So if you go back and look, we've been very transparent in our prior disclosures on the quantification there. But of course, there was a shift of revenue as we needed to delay classes for a couple of weeks.

So revenue that we would've normally taught in -- would have recognized in the second quarter had shifted into the third quarter, the prior year. So we'll be overcoming a little bit of that. And then, of course, just the seasonality of the third quarter is one of our weaker in earnings because Brazil isn't teaching, but just a month and a half in that quarter, and then that's -- we'll, obviously, see the nice acceleration. And again, as we sit here today, very much unchanged from our full-year guidance in terms of both revenue and EPS.

Lisa Wardell -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Right. So I was just going to add -- you know me, Jeff, to make it the glass half-full, I would say, we've got significant upside and confidence in our Q4, particularly as some of these other corporate development initiatives are driving through the portfolio. So very confident in our full-year guidance. And again, as Patrick said, been very transparent about what's shifted as it relates to Q3.

Jeff Meuler -- Baird -- Analyst

Got it. And then on the nursing enrollment cap increases, I guess, to what extent is that a direct link to the improved NCLEX passage rates? And can increased caps kind of become a regular thing that we see year in and year out?

Lisa Wardell -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. So it is a direct correlation. Each state -- as you know, this is part of our competitive differentiation because each state's board of nursing makes these distinctions, particularly when you start talking about when you become uncapped as in New Brunswick. And then it's all about your capacity to take new students.

And so we absolutely anticipate that that will continue. When you think about our -- this -- our three newest campuses, all testing at 100% pass rate for the NCLEX students that came through Sacramento, etc., the newer campuses, we would anticipate that those caps would get lifted, obviously, a lot earlier depending upon our ability to continue to show, post those kind of NCLEX scores. So while the academic quality piece is the most important to us just because our mission is education, it really does tie very nicely to how we think about financial metrics and revenue growth.

Jeff Meuler -- Baird -- Analyst

OK. And then Becker, a really impressive turnaround there. I guess I'm just trying to vet the sustainability or how we could think about -- or how you think about underlying growth potential of that business following the changes to product to marketing?

Patrick Unzicker -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Yes. So very much -- see, this is being very sustainable as we've pivoted, specifically in sharpening our value prop and our competitive pricing in the B2C side of the business that represents about 30% of Becker's overall revenue. So we have seen a very strong market response to the improved product and some of the pricing changes. And we're starting to see a continuation of that into the current quarter.

And again, as we've stacked three, four quarters in a roll here, we're increasingly confident in terms of the stabilization of that business. And then I think, as we think about Becker more strategically, the continued growth of the Continued Professional Education. So look, we help 40,000 students a year prepare and start their careers as CPA, and now we want to leverage that reputation, the impact that we've had in keeping them in the career with Continuing Professional Education. And we've had some very nice wins lately with some large accounting firms and helping them solve some workforce problems.

So we're really starting to see a nice continuation and growing Becker beyond just being known for the CPA test prep.

Jeff Meuler -- Baird -- Analyst

OK. And then last one for me. Lisa, could you just help me better understand Steven's role with the promotion. I guess, from my perspective, usually I see COOs have you there, P&L or some sort of business unit responsibility.

So the description reads a little different, and then I think he also leads IR, but he doesn't have a formal role on conference calls. So just -- if you could just maybe talk about that promotion and his role? Thanks.

Lisa Wardell -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure. Absolutely. So it actually ties directly to some of the things that I've been talking about here, but obviously, in general terms because we wanted to make sure that we're ticked and tied and announce. And that's really on the strategic -- strategy and corporate development side.

And so if you think about what I have done in the past and actually what Steve did in his past role, it's really around corporate development, business development relationships. Certainly M&A. We have both organic and inorganic as we think about across the longer strategic time horizon. And so his role in terms of adding the chief operating officer is really to enable us to have that capacity and have someone who can drive these things from start to finish as we work with the group presidents and think about how we can better position ourselves as it relates to being responsive to employers beyond the institutions themselves.

Obviously, that is important as we educate, but beyond that, as we think about how do we have life-long learners and how do we drive through the workforce or employer sort of life cycle and student life cycle, that's something that he can really be helpful with as we think about his past experience and then how he interacts in and among the institutions and the units here.

Jeff Meuler -- Baird -- Analyst

OK. Thank you.

Lisa Wardell -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, we would like to thank everybody for joining the Adtalem Global Education Q2 conference call. We really appreciate your support and we look forward to talking to you next quarter.

Patrick Unzicker -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

OK. Thank you, everybody.

Operator

[Operator signoff]

Duration: 44 minutes

Call Participants:

Chaka Patterson -- Vice President and Deputy General Counsel

Lisa Wardell -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Unzicker -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Peter Appert -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

Jeff Silber -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Chris Howe -- Barrington Research -- Analyst

Jeff Meuler -- Baird -- Analyst

More ATGE analysis

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

10 stocks we like better than Adtalem Global EducationWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Adtalem Global Education wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 31, 2019

Motley Fool Transcribing has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.