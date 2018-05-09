ADT: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ADT Inc. (ADT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $157 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Excluding non-recurring costs and stock option expenses, the company earned 34 cents per share.

The home security company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period.

