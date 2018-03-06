ADP jobs report seen showing increase of 195,000 jobs

Payroll processor ADP is set to release its tally for February private employment on Wednesday, offering a preview of overall hiring during the month.

Economist anticipate an increase of 195,000 private jobs, according to Thomson Reuters. ADP will announce its findings at 8:15 a.m. ET.

The report comes as investors keep a close eye on U.S. jobs and the Federal Reserve’s view of the economy. An acceleration in wage growth could encourage central bankers to raise interest rates at a faster pace this year. The Fed has forecast three rate hikes in 2018, and investors have grown concerned that a fourth increase could emerge given recent inflation gains. On an annualized basis, wages ticked 2.9% higher in January, up from 2.5% for all of 2017.

The Labor Department will publish its report on February nonfarm payrolls on Friday. The U.S. has added an average of 180,000 jobs in the last six months of 2017, and employers reported 200,000 new jobs in January. Economists are forecasting growth of 200,000 jobs in February. The unemployment rate is projected to fall to 4% from 4.1%.

ADP’s January report was stronger than the Labor Department’s jobs tally for the month. ADP estimated a gain of 234,000 jobs, which beat expectations.