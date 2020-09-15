Adobe eyes hiring spree after hitting revenue record
CEO expects momentum to continue in 2020 and "beyond"
Adobe Inc. shares were up 3% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the software company reported record third-quarter results that bested Wall Street estimates.
On Tuesday, Chief Executive Shantanu Narayen said in a statement that company officials expect the momentum to continue for the rest of the year "and beyond." As a result of the success, the computer software giant said it would ramp up hiring in the fourth quarter of this year.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|ADBE
|ADOBE INC.
|497.67
|+11.76
|+2.42%
Adobe reported net income of $955 million, or adjusted earnings of $2.57 per share, compared with net income of $793 million, or $1.63 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose 14% to a record $3.23 billion from $2.8 billion a year ago. Fourth-quarter guidance was also above estimates.
Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected adjusted earnings of $2.41 a share on revenue of $3.16 billion. Adobe shares are up 51% this year as it continues to feel the effects of the pandemic. The broader S&P 500 index has improved 5.3% in 2020.