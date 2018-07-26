Acquisitions Keep Rollins' Growth Buzzing

Few things elicit feelings of disgust more than seeing bugs in your home.

Fortunately, Rollins (NYSE: ROL) can help people avoid this unpleasant scenario. In turn, the pest control specialist is experiencing booming demand for its services, as can be seen in its strong second-quarter performance. The company reported this week.

Rollins results: The raw numbers

What happened with Rollins this quarter?

Rollins saw robust growth in each of its core business segments. Residential pest control sales rose 11.6%, commercial pest control revenue increased 6%, and sales of termite and ancillary services jumped 16.9%.

In all, total revenue grew 10.8% to $480.5 million, with half of this increase coming from organic growth and the other half from acquisitions.

In May, Rollins purchased Guardian Pest Control in the United Kingdom. "Guardian was founded in 2002, and is well-recognized for its pest control services, air disease control, and hygiene services," CEO Gary Rollins said during the company's earnings call.

And on July 2, Rollins completed its purchase of Aardwolf Pestkare, its first acquisition in Singapore. "Founded in 1997, Aardwolf is a highly regarded company and known for its superior pest control and specialty services to both residential and commercial customers," Rollins said.

Costs related to these and other recent acquisitions have weighed on Rollins' profitability, but management expects earnings to improve in future quarters once these businesses are fully integrated into Rollins' operations.

All told, pre-tax income rose 4.7% to $90.2 million. And net income -- which was boosted by a lower effective tax rate brought about by the Tax Cut and Jobs Act -- leapt 22.1% to $65.5 million, or $0.30 per share.

Looking forward

Rollins is often viewed as the acquirer of choice for businesses wishing to preserve their culture, as noted by CFO Paul Edward Northen:

This helps to keep Rollins' acquisition pipeline full. And once Rollins purchases a business, it's typically able to increase its earnings power, as explained by Northen:

As such, Rollins' growth-through-acquisition strategy should continue to create value for investors in the years ahead.

