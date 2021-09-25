Expand / Collapse search
Acceleron in advanced talks for $11B sale

Buyer unknown, but several drugmakers -- including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., owners of 11.5% of Acceleron stock -- seen as potential suitors

U.S. drugmaker Acceleron Pharma Inc is in advanced talks to be acquired by a large pharmaceutical company for more than $11 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The acquisition would be made at about $180 per share in cash, the report said.

Details about the potential buyer were not known, but the report added that several global drugmakers, including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, which owns 11.5% of Acceleron's stock, are seen as potential suitors.

Acceleron did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Acceleron, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a total market value of $10.2 billion. The company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases