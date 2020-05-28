Expand / Collapse search
Abercrombie & Fitch posts steeper-than-expected first-quarter adjusted loss

The apparel retailer posted a loss of $244.1M, or $3.90 a share

Moody’s Vice President and senior credit officer Charlie O'Shea provides insight into recent retail earnings reports and bankruptcy filings. video

Coronavirus accelerated retail trend of rich getting richer, poor getting poorer: Moody’s VP

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported a wider-than-expected adjusted loss for the first quarter as the Covid-19 pandemic led the company to shut its stores during the period.

The apparel retailer posted a loss of $244.1 million, or $3.90 a share, compared with a loss of $19.2 million, or 29 cents a share, in the comparable quarter last year. It booked asset-impairment charges of 62 cents a share and tax effect of $1.45 a share.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. store in San Francisco, California, U.S.. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images).

Adjusted losses were $3.29 a share, wider than the $1.39 a share analysts polled by FactSet had expected

Sales fell to $485.4 million from $734 million in the year-ago period. Analysts were looking for $497.3 million. Digital sales rose about 25%, with acceleration in mid-March through April and also May, Chief Executive Fran Horowitz said.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
ANFABERCROMBIE12.32-0.73-5.60%

The company said half of its stores are open, and that it continues to reopen stores globally.

Abercrombie & Fitch said it isn't providing detailed guidance for the second quarter and full year.

By the end of the first quarter, the company had inventories of $427 million, down 1% from the year-ago period.

