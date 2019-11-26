Expand / Collapse search
Abercrombie & Fitch misses on earnings, revenue

Abercrombie now allowing shoppers to pay with Venmo

FBN’s Kristina Partsinevelos on Abercrombie & Fitch teaming up with Venmo.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $6.5 million.

Continue Reading Below

The New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $863.5 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $869.6 million.

Abercrombie shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased roughly 2% in the last 12 months.