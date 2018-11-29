Abercrombie: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $23.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 33 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $861.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $854.2 million.

Abercrombie shares have fallen nearly 2 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined slightly more than 3 percent in the last 12 months.

