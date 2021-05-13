AAA offers tips to prevent panic buying

The Colonial Pipeline returned to operation on Wednesday following a cyberattack that snarled gas supply for the eastern U.S. for days.

But that doesn't mean everything is in the clear yet.

It will take several days for deliveries to get back to normal.

The Virginia office of the AAA Mid-Atlantic Public and Government Affairs Dept. is offering some tips as things come back online.

AAA recommends filling up when your car hits 1/4 of a tank. Filling up more often or panic buying, can create spot shortages at stations.

The pipeline supplies 45% of the fuel for the East.

"Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal," Colonial Pipeline said in a statement. "Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period."

To help ease the shortage, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has approved a Jones Act waiver request to an individual company to ease fuel supply constraints between Gulf Coast and East Coast ports.

The Jones Act requires goods moved between U.S. ports to be carried by ships built domestically and staffed by U.S. crews.