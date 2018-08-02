A Reduced Tax Bill Helps Healthcare Services Group Bounce Back

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG), a provider of housekeeping and nutritional services, reported its second-quarter results on Tuesday, July 17. Last quarter the company's profits evaporated after two key customers went through major restructurings. This quarter Healthcare Services Group returned to robust bottom-line growth. However, the big boost is largely attributable to a reduced tax bill.

Is this company's growth trajectory back on track? Let's dig into the details to find out.

Continue Reading Below

Healthcare Services Group second-quarter results: The raw numbers

Metric Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Year-Over-Year Change Sales $503.7 million $470.9 million 7% Net income $25.8 million $22.6 million 14% Earnings per share $0.35 $0.31 13%

What happened with Healthcare Services Group this quarter?

Housekeeping and laundry revenue ticked up 1% to $246 million. Dining and nutrition revenue grew at a far more robust 13% during the period and came in at $258 million.

Gross margin declined slightly sequentially to 13.1%. Management blamed the downtick on the timing of insurance payments.

Adjusted selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs were 6.6% of revenue. This remains comfortably under management's target of 7%.

The double-digit increase in net income was driven in large part by a reduction in the company's tax rate, which came in at 22.5% for the period. Management expects this rate to persist for the remainder of the year.

The dividend was boosted to $0.19375 per share. This is the 61st consecutive quarterly dividend payment.

What management had to say

Advertisement

CEO Ted Wahl kept his commentary focused on the macro operating environment:

Looking forward

HCSG management doesn't provide investors with guidance. However, it did share some of its near- and long-term financial goals with shareholders:

Cash collections and cash flow will be a major area of focus in light of the recent industry stress. The company has set a goal of collecting what it is owed in the next 12 to 18 months.

Gross margin is expected to reach 14% by the end of 2018. The long-term goal remains to get this number trending toward 15%.

SG&A is expected to remain below 7% of revenue.

The company's tax rate is expected to hover around 23% for the remainder of the year.

CEO Wahl remained adamant in his belief that the company remains well-positioned to drive continued growth for the foreseeable future:

10 stocks we like better than Healthcare Services GroupWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Healthcare Services Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2018

Brian Feroldi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Healthcare Services Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.