A Foolish Take: The World's Top 5 Video Game Markets

The worldwide video game market could grow from $137.9 billion this year to $180.1 billion by 2021, according to Newzoo. The research firm also expects the top five video game markets to generate nearly $98 billion in revenue this year.

China famously banned video game consoles for 15 years (2000 to 2015) due to fears about their impact on children's development, but that merely turned PCs -- and later, mobile devices -- into its main gaming platforms.

Continue Reading Below

China is now home to Tencent (NASDAQOTH: TCEHY), the largest video game publisher in the world. Tencent's portfolio of games includes League of Legends, Clash of Clans, Arena of Valor, as well as stakes in Epic Games' Fortnite and PUBG Corporation's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

However, questions about the future of China's gaming industry recently arose after regulators halted approvals of new games due to leadership changes and content concerns.

The split between PC, console, and mobile games varies by country, but the growth of mobile games is a common thread across these markets. Newzoo expects mobile games to generate 51% of the world's gaming revenue this year, fueled by the widespread use of smartphones and the accessibility of touchscreen-based games.

Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy nowMotley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Advertisement

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of Aug. 6, 2018.

Leo Sun owns shares of Tencent Holdings. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tencent Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.