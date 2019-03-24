8 Things Americans Would Rather Do Than File Taxes

When you think of filing taxes, the word "fun" rarely comes to mind. But you may be surprised by just how much some Americans despise the process of submitting a return. TD Ameritrade surveyed taxpayers to get their thoughts on doing their taxes, and it turns out there's a host of unpleasant activities many folks would rather subject themselves to. Here are eight things that some folks find preferable to working on their returns:

Unpleasant Activity Percentage of Filers Who Prefer Said Activity to Doing Taxes Sit on jury duty 16% Babysit a toddler 16% Spend a day in useless meetings 11% Get stuck in five hours of traffic 8% Watch infomercials for 10 hours 8% Get a tooth pulled 8% Miss a connecting flight 8% Have minor surgery 6%

Continue Reading Below

Now you might argue that participating in jury duty is more interesting than filing a tax return, and that babysitting a toddler, while challenging in its own right, at least opens the door to some cuteness exposure. But to prefer a tooth extraction or surgical procedure over filing taxes seems a little extreme.

Either way, one thing is clear: Americans find the process of filing taxes daunting and unappealing. But in reality, it doesn't have to be that way.

Getting a handle on your taxes

Because the tax code is cumbersome, many filers are quick to assume that the process of filing a return is apt to be tortuous. But here's the truth: Filing taxes doesn't have to be complicated, especially if you're a salaried employee and aren't itemizing. If that's the case, you simply take the information on your W-2 and 1099s, plug it into whatever software you decide to file with, and basically call it a day.

Now if you're self-employed or own a small business, it's a bit of a different story. Identifying the right deductions to claim can be tricky if you're not well-versed in the tax code or are new to that sort of arrangement. But if that's the case -- or if your taxes are just a bit more complex than the average person's for another reason -- then there's a simple solution at hand: Hire a tax preparer.

Advertisement

Granted, paying someone to do your taxes doesn't mean you'll play no part in the process. It'll still be on you to gather the right paperwork and financial information (think receipts for business expenses, invoices, and all records of income, to name a few) to allow that professional to do his or her job. But it might make things move more quickly and take some stress off of your plate.

Either way, no matter how much you might loathe the idea of filing taxes, don't make the mistake of waiting until the last minute to get your return done. The April 15 deadline will be here before you know it, and if you procrastinate too long, you may end up rushing through the process and making mistakes that cause your return to get rejected or audited. Instead, carve out some time over the next week, take a deep breath, and get ready to tackle that return. And then thank your lucky stars that you're not in the dentist's chair or under the knife, because really, that would be far worse.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $16,728 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.