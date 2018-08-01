7 Career Resources Every Working Woman Should Know About

This article originally appeared on InHerSight.com, a website where women rate the female friendliness of their employers and get matched to companies that fit their needs.

Almost 47 percent of U.S. workers are women, and that number is steadily increasing. We know there's still a long road ahead of us in terms of gender equality at work, but continuing to increase the participation of women in the workforce and expanding diversity is a good place to start. Starting your job search can be a daunting and overwhelming task to undertake. Luckily, there's a host of new resources that are especially good at helping women find jobs that are right for them.

1. Apres Group

The Motley Fool is an investor in InHerSight, and an officer of its affiliate, Motley Fool Venture Partners, sits on its board.

