7 Absolutely Inspirational Female CEOs You Need to Know

This article originally appeared on InHerSight.com, a website where women rate the female friendliness of their employers and get matched to companies that fit their needs.

When I was young and people asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, I told them my aspiration was to open a business where I baked cookies for FBI agents and police officers working at crime scenes. Sure, it's a little unconventional and out there, but I had big dreams to combine my passions for baking and forensics, and hopefully brighten someone's day. Although my business is still not a reality, I am inspired daily by women I see in the news who have pursued their dreams, opened their own companies, and have sought to make a difference in the world.

Continue Reading Below

The Motley Fool is an investor in InHerSight, and an officer of its affiliate, Motley Fool Venture Partners, sits on its board.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $16,728 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.