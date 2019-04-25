5G Drives Xilinx's Double-Digit Growth

Semiconductor provider Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) reported fiscal fourth-quarter results after the market closed on April 24. Revenue surged by nearly 30%, as 5G drove demand for the company's communications products. Xilinx sees 5G as a huge opportunity, much bigger than 4G.

Here's what investors need to know about Xilinx's fourth-quarter results and its guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Xilinx results: The raw numbers

What happened with Xilinx this quarter?

Core product revenue declined by 4% year over year, accounting for 32% of total revenue. Advanced product revenue grew by 55% year over year, accounting for 68% of total revenue.

Broken down by end markets, communications revenue jumped 74% year over year, accounting for 41% of total revenue; data center and test, measurement, and emulation revenue was down 7% year over year, accounting for 18% of total revenue; automotive, broadcast, and consumer revenue was up 20% year over year, accounting for 14% of total revenue; industrial, aerospace, and defense revenue was up 1% year over year, accounting for 27% of total revenue.

The Asia Pacific region was Xilinx's largest and fastest-growing geography, with revenue growing by 56% year over year, accounting for 47% of total revenue.

North America revenue was up 13% year over year, accounting for 27% of total revenue.

Europe revenue was up 12% year over year, accounting for 18% of total revenue.

Japan revenue was up 20% year over year, accounting for 8% of total revenue.

Alongside the earnings report, Xilinx announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire Solarflare Communications, a privately held provider of high-performance, low-latency networking solutions.

What management had to say

During the earnings call, Xilinx CEO Victor Peng discussed the 5G opportunity:

Peng also talked about the company's acquisition of Solarflare:

Looking ahead

Xilinx provided the following guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2020:

Revenue between $835 million and $865 million, up 24.3% year over year at the midpoint.

Gross margin of approximately 66%, both GAAP and non-GAAP.

Operating expenses of approximately $315 million on a GAAP basis and $308 million on a non-GAAP basis.

Other income of approximately $15 million.

A tax rate between 7% and 9%.

Using the midpoint of Xilinx's guidance ranges, non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be approximately $0.96.

Xilinx sees 5G as being "factors larger than 4G over its entirety," according to Peng. Communications is the company's largest segment, so Xilinx is well-positioned to benefit in the long run.

