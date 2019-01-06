5 Ways to Increase Your Chances of a Promotion in 2019

A new year means a new chance to advance on the work front. If you're eager to land a promotion this year, there are steps you can take to increase your chances. Here are a few important ones to focus on.

1. Volunteer more

When you volunteer at work, you send a few distinct messages -- first, that you're willing to step up and take charge, and second, that you're not afraid to do the things no one else seems to want to do. Volunteering shows that you're a true team player who's adaptable to different roles, and that's a good way to snag a promotion in the coming year.

2. Have a good attitude about work

Most work environments come with their share of stress, but if you're able to maintain a positive outlook in the face of pressure and looming deadlines, it'll increase your odds of climbing the company ranks. Even if you're not naturally inclined to be positive, aim to change your attitude on all things work-related. Of course, you don't want to go overboard, either. There's no need to bust out a giant grin when your boss comes in and announces that a major client just chose a competitor over your firm, or that a recent network glitch wiped out everyone's files from the past week. Rather, try to stay cool under pressure and be someone who figures out solutions rather than succumbs to stress.

3. Grow your existing skills

The skills you bring to the table are what enable you to do your job well. But if you want to climb the ladder at work, you'll need to sharpen those skills even further. Think about the things you do during the day and figure out ways to get better at them. Enrolling in an online course, for example, might make you a better coder, thereby allowing you to contribute more prominently to your company's IT team. Getting certified in a particular skill, meanwhile, sends the message that you're committed to continuous learning, which will help build your case.

4. Acquire knowledge your company can benefit from

No matter how skilled you and your colleagues are at your respective jobs, chances are, your company is still missing a few key skills that could help it operate more smoothly. Maybe it needs a tech person who's well versed in a certain web development language, or an expert marketing copywriter who understands the nuances of advertising regulations. No matter what that shortcoming is, if you're able to identify it and become the person who brings that missing knowledge to the table, you'll increase your chances of moving up.

5. Ask for one

We're told that if we want to earn more money at work, we need to come out and ask for a raise. Well, the same often holds true when it comes to getting promoted. If you don't make your intentions clear, your manager might assume that you're happy at your current level and aren't necessarily looking to move up, especially if doing so means taking on an increased workload. Rather than assume that your boss can read your mind, schedule a meeting and state that you're looking to get promoted this year. Better yet, ask your manager for suggestions on what you can do to make that happen. It may be the case that a higher-level position isn't open at present, but that doesn't mean an opportunity won't arise over the next 12 months -- and having that conversation is a good way to get your name on the list of potential candidates.

Will 2019 be the year you finally land a promotion? Play your cards right and the title you've been after could finally be yours.

