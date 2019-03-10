5 Things Workers Think Are More Important Than Salary

When we think about the things that drive us to accept a job offer, money tends to top the list, and understandably so. After all, everyone has bills to pay and financial goals to meet, and having a respectable salary makes that possible. But money isn't the primary driver in workers' job-related decisions. Here are five factors that employees regard as more important than compensation, according to CareerBuilder.

1. Location

Though some people don't mind commuting, a terrible one can turn an otherwise decent job into a nightmare. When considering a new role, take the associated commute into account, keeping in mind that unless your company has a work-from-home policy, you'll likely be dealing with it day in, day out. Choosing a job in a convenient location will lend to better overall satisfaction and less stress, and that's something you'll be grateful for in the long run.

2. Affordable benefits

It's one thing to get health benefits, but it's another thing to pay an arm and a leg for them. Employers subsidize health insurance at different levels, so ideally, you should aim to find a job where you're given access to a decent plan at an affordable out-of-pocket cost to you. Furthermore, it's not unheard of for companies to subsidize employee health plans completely so that your insurance actually doesn't cost you a dime.

3. Job stability

There's something to be said for not having to constantly worry about getting laid off. Though there's no such thing as a lifetime guarantee that you'll never lose your job, your chances are much lower if you accept a role in a thriving industry, and at a company with a solid track record. In other words, make sure to vet your employer before signing on, because if a given company has been losing money year over year, it's a sign that it's not the most stable environment. At the same time, make sure any job offer you accept is truly a good fit. You might manage to talk up your qualifications and get offered a reach position, but if you struggle with it, you might find yourself out of work soon enough.

4. A good boss

A great boss could spell the difference between enjoying your job and hating it. What qualities should you look for in a manager? For starters, it helps to work for someone who's approachable, open to ideas and feedback, and honest. You should also aim to work for a person who will push you to do better, and support you on the way there. At the same time, there are certain types of bosses you should try to avoid, like those who feel compelled to micromanage or are extremely set in their ways.

5. A positive work culture

Working for a company that values its employees, fosters collaboration, and encourages creativity is a good way to wind up happy on the job. You can get a sense of a company's culture by asking what the work environment is like during interviews, and reading company reviews online. The right culture fit is essential not just to your happiness, but your professional growth as well.

When it comes to taking a job, money isn't everything. Keep the above points in mind when pursuing new opportunities, because while you do want to get paid decently, you don't want to lose sight of the other factors that could make or break your on-the-job satisfaction.

