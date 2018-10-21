5 Steps You Can Take to Ease Into a New Job

It's often said that job-hopping can be good for your career, especially when switching employers translates into an instant salary boost. But adjusting to a new role at a new company can be stressful in many regards. If you're switching jobs, here are a few ways to make that transition just a bit smoother.

1. Find a mentor

Learning the ropes at a new job can be challenging, especially if your boss is the busy type who doesn't have loads of time to train you. Rather than rely on your manager alone, aim to identify someone at your company who can serve as your mentor, and ask that person for assistance. It could be someone in a similar role, or someone far more seasoned. Now if your company has a mentoring program, finding the right person to guide you should be fairly easy. But don't let the absence of such a program stop you from making your own connections and getting the advice that'll help things at the office click.

2. Get to know your colleagues

It's hard to adjust to a new job when you come in feeling like an outsider. That's why it pays to put yourself out there by getting to know your colleagues. Walk up to people and introduce yourself during your first few weeks, and ask different coworkers to grab lunch. Building those relationships early on will help you feel more comfortable, thereby making the entire transition easier.

3. Lighten up your social calendar

When you first start a new job, you can expect to clock in more hours than usual, both to make a good first impression and to get up to speed. To avoid feeling needlessly stressed, make a point of clearing your social calendar during those first few weeks. This way, you won't have to worry about letting people down when you inevitably find yourself working late.

4. Stock up your pantry, fridge, and wardrobe in advance

Because you'll be spending more time at the office during your first month or so on the job, you'll have less time to cook and shop. So do yourself a favor and run some extra errands beforehand. Buy the clothing you'll need to get through those first few weeks, and load up on extra food so that you're doing a minimal amount of grocery shopping in the beginning. Similarly, if you have the freezer space, cook some meals in advance and stash them away so that when you find yourself getting home late, you'll have dinner ready in the push of a microwave button.

5. Set small goals instead of major ones

It's natural to want to succeed at your new job, but in striving for excellence, you risk putting an undue amount of pressure on yourself. So don't aim to be assigned a presentation to your company's CEO within two months -- instead, set a series of more attainable goals for yourself, like mastering your internal ticketing system or meeting at least one person from each department within the business. This way, you'll feel accomplished without setting yourself up for failure.

Changing jobs often means uprooting your schedule and adjusting to a completely unfamiliar environment. Follow these tips, and with any luck, you'll survive that transition period with your sanity intact.

