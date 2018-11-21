4 Things Zillow Management Wants to You Know

When Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG) released solid third-quarter 2018 results two weeks ago, it seems an understatement to say it was surprising at first to see shares plummet 26% the following day. That is, at least until we saw the online real estate platform leader reduced its full-year outlook due to a number of industry and business-specific headwinds.

In both Zillow's latest letter to shareholders and its subsequent conference call with analysts, however, management offered crucial perspective on exactly what drove its business over the past few months and what investors should be watching in the coming quarters. Read on for crucial insight to those ends.

Mortgage segment headwinds won't last forever

First, some shareholders might be tempted to balk after seeing revenue from Zillow's existing mortgage business -- which does not include its recently closed acquisition of Mortgage Lenders of America -- fell 12% year over year, as sales collected under the company's new subscription approach more than offset the fruits of a 13% increase in the number of mortgage loan information requests. But this decline was technically in line with expectations, and Rascoff insists that focusing on quality over quantity will yield superior results over the long run.

Zillow Offers is ramping quickly

Despite the market's initial discomfort with the thought of Zillow entering the homebuying and selling business, there's no denying that the new Zillow Offers platform is off to a great start. Rascoff added that Zillow's primary goal is not to flip houses but rather to "provide a home-selling option that eliminates the hassle and uncertainty of selling a home for the consumer."

Almost 20,000 homeowners have already requested an offer from Zillow from the three markets in which it operated this quarter, and Zillow only opted to actually purchase around 1% of those homes. With Zillow's unique perspective on the health and pace of the real estate market, it should come as no surprise that the company is rapidly expanding the initiative into new metropolitan markets.

The cause of Zillow's Premier Agent revenue shortfall

Perhaps most concerning to investors, however, is the relative weakness of Zillow's core Premier Agent platform. In short, because consumers told the company they only heard back from a Premier Agent 49% of the time under the old system, Zillow revamped its lead-validation and distribution processes to ensure those consumers were properly served. In the process, however, Zillow annoyed some advertisers due to a combination of timing its changes with a slowing home market and regular seasonality, as well as its decision to prioritize quality of leads over quantity.

Moving forward, Zillow has taken a number of actions to appease those agents and advertisers while continuing to offer a more consistent experience for consumers.

Zillow is playing the long game

It may seem as though Zillow has yet to deliver on its promise to industry partners, namely as it pertains to providing a high number of good-quality leads. But Rascoff also notes the most recent adjustments to its Premier Agent platform "are already dramatically improving connection rates, and we are now shifting our focus to helping agents increase conversion of those connections into transactions."

If all goes as planned, Zillows believes advertiser churn and Premier Agent revenue should show tangible improvements in early 2019. So while our market hates being told to essentially hurry up and wait, I think patient investors would do well to use this pullback to open or add to their positions in the meantime.

