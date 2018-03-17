4 Big Reasons Why Short-Term Muni Bonds Should Excite You

This article was originally published on ETFTrends.com.

By Frank Holmes via Iris.xyz

Continue Reading Below

Municipal bonds might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of a sexy investment. They don’t typically command news headlines like the stock market or bitcoin.

That doesn’t mean investors should disregard short-term munis. In fact, munis play a very important role in any serious portfolio. Below are four big reasons why you should get excited about muni bonds.

1. Tax-free income!

As you might already know, muni bonds are debt instruments used primarily to finance state and local infrastructure projects. When policymakers introduced them in 1913, they wanted to make sure investors were amply incentivized to participate. To that end, the decision was made to reward muni investors with tax-free income at the federal level and, in many cases, at the state and local levels.

For residents of high-tax states such as California, New York, Oregon and others, this feature should be especially appealing.

Advertisement

Click here to read the full story on Iris.xyz.

More from ETF Trends Rebalancing Life Insurance: The New Strategy to Keep Clients Prepared Using Momentum in a Fixed Income ETF to Navigate an Uncertain Market Tech ETFs Can Continue Surging This Year Bitcoin Technicals: Trouble on the Horizon Shale Output Seen Suppressing Oil Prices

Read more at ETFtrends.com >