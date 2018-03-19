3 Things the LaCroix CEO Wants All the Haters to Know

By now, you probably know about sparkling-water cult brand LaCroix, produced by National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ). What you may not know is that CEO Nick Caporella writes the company's press releases, and they're just as colorful as the cans his company produces.

While the stock has had an amazing run over the past few years, National Beverage currently sits roughly 40% below its all-time highs reached last year. But Caporella is having none of it, lashing out at those who dare doubt National Beverage's destiny to become king of the beverage industry. Here are three things Caporella wants everyone to know.

Continue Reading Below

1. On haters

For a high-growth cult brand, National Beverage's 16.9% revenue growth last quarter may have underwhelmed many. Management did note that severe winter weather in the East delayed shipments to certain regions.

Whether you buy that excuse or not, the company's Power+ Brands segment, which contains LaCroix, did grow at a strong 38%, and it's safe to say LaCroix probably grew faster than that. Gross margins also expanded from 39% to 40.1%, and pre-tax income grew 25%, displaying terrific operating leverage.

But if you remain a skeptic who dares to rain on the so-so quarter, Caporella has words for you:

Shakespearean.

Advertisement

2. On tax accounting

If you've been following this earnings season, you've probably noticed some large adjustments made to many companies' earnings. That's because deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities on company balance sheets have to be adjusted due to the new corporate tax rate.

But while tax reform will boost National Beverage's profits, apparently Caporella found the accounting work just too onerous to stay silent:

I'm not exactly sure how onerous tax accounting affects National Beverage's business plan, and just about every public company I've looked at has done these types of accounting adjustments without any complaints. The complaints may be due to National Beverage having such a small, tight-knit group of executives running the show, and not possessing teams of accountants taking care of this unexciting work.

In fact, the company actually doesn't compensate its main executives directly, but rather pays a subsidiary called Corporate Management Advisors (CMA), Inc., which is paid 1% of company revenue; this company in turn pays Caporella and the company's CFO.

CMA has been a point of contention among short sellers, specifically Glaucus Research, which believes the company may be using the subsidiary to hide costs. There's no evidence of that, and it could just be another quirk of owning a closely held company that's run like a family business. Still, it's something for investors to be aware of.

3. On posers

Finally, the recent Academy Awards broadcast saw the premiere of PepsiCo's (NASDAQ: PEP) commercial for Bubly, its new sparkling water brand (which appears to pretty much be a LaCroix rip-off). While looming competition has always been one of the biggest bear arguments, Caporella doesn't believe these posers can touch the anointed LaCroix:

This is interesting, actually, as it appears to be a warning to retailers about working with large beverage companies, insinuating that working with them would be less profitable for the retailer than LaCroix.

Splits between consumer packaged goods companies and retailers are often done through private negotiations and not disclosed, but since LaCroix doesn't have to recover large advertising budgets, as Pepsi does, it might be able to afford to give the retailers a good-sized cut of profits (though I'm only speculating). Caporella is apparently making the case that giving Bubly prime shelf placement over LaCroix risks messing with a good thing.

For all his quirks, Caporella has a lot to say about the industry he's helped shape. If nothing else, he gives investors tired of boilerplate press releases something refreshing to read.

10 stocks we like better than National BeverageWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and National Beverage wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 5, 2018

Billy Duberstein owns shares of National Beverage. His clients may have positions in the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.