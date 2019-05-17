3 Things About Netflix You May Have Missed This Week

There's always something going on with streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and with the tidal wave of information out there, small moves that can have big implications can sometimes get lost in the mix.

With that in mind, here are several developments that may be of interest to Netflix investors that provide insight into the company's future endeavors.

1. Black Mirror season 5 and interactive storytelling

Futuristic British sci-fi anthology Black Mirror, which explores the dark side of people's relationship with technology, is a perennial favorite with Netflix viewers. The fifth season of the award-winning program will launch on Netflix on June 5 and will feature Miley Cyrus (Hannah Montana), Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Endgame), Topher Grace (That '70's Show), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman).

Late last year, Netflix rolled out Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, an interactive special that allowed viewers to dictate the path of the story by choosing what the character does next at various points. Bandersnatch was a huge hit for Netflix, and the company has signaled that there's much more interactive storytelling to come.

2. Stranger Things and Legos

Stranger Things is arguably Netflix's biggest success, and the third season of the hit show will make its debut on July 4. In connection with the upcoming season, Netflix and Lego have announced the release of the Stranger Things playset. This 2,200-piece re-creation of the Byers' house not only works upright but can also flip to the Upside Down, the alternative universe portrayed in the program. The playset features eight of the primary characters from the show and tie-ins to some of the most memorable moments from the series. The set will retail for $200.

This isn't the first time Netflix has sought to capitalize on the program's popularity. In late 2017, Netflix executives wore Stranger Things-themed ugly Christmas sweaters on an earnings interview. What followed was a landslide of products inspired by the series, including "T-shirts, hoodies, coffee mugs, jewelry, linens, and a wide variety of novelty products," as I wrote early last year.

While it won't move the needle anytime soon, Netflix's growing ability to license products from its hit shows is taken directly from the Disney playbook and could eventually be a huge revenue generator.

3. E3 and video games

E3 is the premier video-game industry trade event, so you wouldn't expect Netflix to make an appearance there. Investors might be surprised to learn that the company will make its debut at E3 next month.

Earlier this week, in a totally staged tweet exchange, Netflix conversed with the folks at E3 about an invite to the event, revealing a panel discussion titled "Bringing Your Favorite Shows to Life: Developing Netflix Originals into Video Games." In addition to the previously announced Stranger Things 3 game, the company teased, "there's definitely more to come!"

This is yet another avenue that will not only stoke interest in Netflix original programming but also generate additional revenue for the streaming giant.

