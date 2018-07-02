3 Job Search Mistakes to Quit Making Today

We're halfway through 2018. If you made a few resolutions in January, now's the time to check in to see how much progress you've made. And if one of those resolutions was to find a new job, how's that going? Don't get down on yourself if you haven't secured your dream job quite yet. You may have been making a few mistakes along the way.

The good news is that you still have time to rectify those job search mistakes and get back on track. We're in a hot job market right now in which companies are clamoring for top talent with sharp skills and a variety of life experiences. Here are three job search mistakes you may have made in the past, plus how to correct them in order to land your next great gig before the end of the year.

Mistake No. 1: Waiting days or weeks to apply to a newly posted opening

In the job hunt, as with most things in life, timing is everything. A study by TalentWorks revealed that there is a "golden hour" of applying to a job. They found that if you submit a job application in the first 96 hours, you're up to eight times more likely to get an interview. Therefore, applications submitted between two to four days after a job is posted have the highest chance of getting an interview. After that, every day you wait reduces your chances by 28%.

By having the Glassdoor Job Search app on your phone loaded with your best resumes, you'll be ready to pull the trigger on any open job you see. Save jobs or apply directly from your phone so you'll never miss out on a good opportunity. Look for the "Apply on Phone" label. If you prefer to use your laptop to apply, simply swipe on a job listing to email it to yourself, view the company profile, follow the company, and more.

Don't miss out on your next great job because you waited too long to apply.

Mistake No. 2: Failing to evaluate how much you could earn before you apply

We're in the age of transparency. Gone are the days when you had to hope to be paid well. With salary information in job listings plus salary reviews from current and former employees on Glassdoor, you can uncover exactly what a company will pay you. Take it one step further by learning what you could earn in your industry, city, and role by using Know Your Worth, a free, personalized salary estimate based on today's job market. Glassdoor calculates your worth using millions of salaries and current job openings relevant to you.

According to our research, the No. 1 piece of information job seekers want employers to provide is detail on salary or compensation packages. Employers know this -- and they feel the pressure to be transparent about pay. It's a job seeker's market; remember, you're in control.

Mistake No. 3: Only looking for one specific job title

Job titles are as diverse as the companies that create them. One company's PR Assistant might be another company's Corporate Communications Strategist, but their roles might be the same. By searching one specific job title, you may be missing out on exciting roles at cool companies that simply describe the role differently.

When you're setting up job alerts or looking through job postings online, try searching for job responsibility keywords instead of titles, then narrow down the results on your own. For example, if you're looking for a writing job, consider setting up job alerts for terms like "Content," "Writer," "Editor," "Content Creator," and "Content Marketing." While you may have to spend more time wading through postings that may not apply, you'll be glad you aren't missing out on what could be your dream gig.

This article originally appeared on Glassdoor.com.

