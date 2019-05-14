3 Important Takeaways From The New York Times' Earnings Call

One stock with impressive momentum in 2019 has been The New York Times (NYSE: NYT). The newspaper's growing digital business has impressed investors and shares have surged 47% year to date. The company's recently posted first-quarter results reinforced the Times' impressive execution, as the company's revenue and operating profit increased and digital subscribers grew sharply.

To get a closer look at the company's first quarter and the company's overall momentum, here's a look at three key quotes from The New York Times' first-quarter earnings call. Three notable topics to surface during the call included how management wants to increase conversion, plans for a change in its pay model, and why it believes there's plenty of upside left for subscriber growth.

Continue Reading Below

Making The New York Times app a habit

One of the ways New York Times wants to help drive further growth in digital subscribers is by improving its app, aiming to help users form more regular habits of consuming its content. This will not only make the product better, but it will make marketing more efficient, management explained.

The Times is investing in getting "the product itself to be the primary engine and a far better engine of getting people to form a habit and ultimately pay and stay with us," explained New York Times COO Meredith Kopit Levien. "And by that we mean doing the work on shipping the software that helps people discover the content that's going to have the most value to them and want to come back again and again."

Explaining why this will complement the company's marketing spending, the COO said, "And ultimately that means that your marketing gets more efficient, because you've got a better engine in the product itself to convert people and to get them to form a habit."

A change in the Times' pay model is coming

Advertisement

The New York Times has an interesting lever for more digital subscription growth up its sleeve, Times CEO Mark Thompson explained on the earnings call. This lever is a change to the way users pay for the newspaper.

It's unclear what this change could be, but the company has notably been testing different kinds of promotions and free trials.

The opportunity is big

In February, The New York Times announced a goal to achieve 10 million subscribers by 2025. Today, subscriptions are at 4.5 million.

Levien is confident New York Times can get to 10 million, citing the company's large addressable market of people already coming to New York Times' content every month.

For its second quarter, the company guided for more strong growth in its digital business. Management expects digital-only subscription revenue in the quarter to rise at a rate in the mid-teens year over year. Digital advertising revenue is expected to grow at a similar rate.

10 stocks we like better than The New York TimesWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and The New York Times wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends The New York Times. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.