2 Stocks With Mind-Boggling, Double-Digit Dividend Growth

All the volatility in the stock market recently is a good reminder of why dividend stocks are so attractive. Though dividend stocks' prices may rise and fall along with the overall market, their payouts often remain fairly steady. In other words, dividend stocks give investors a way to make money from their investments even when stock prices are declining.

For investors looking to add a few high-quality dividend stocks to their portfolios, here are two companies that not only pay meaningful dividend yields, but also boast dividends that have been increasing rapidly. These companies are semiconductor company Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) and vacation resort operator Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN).

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments has a long and impressive track record as a dividend stock, paying dividends to shareholders every year since it initiated dividend payments in 1962. Further, the company's dividend has surged in recent years as the company shifted its business to focus on more profitable products, namely analog and embedded processing products. Indeed, Texas Instruments' annual dividend payments surged from less than $0.09 per share in 2004 to a projected $2.63 in 2018.

"Our objective with dividends is to appeal to a broader set of investors; our focus is on both growth and sustainability," Texas Instruments says on a page of its investor relations website dedicated to data on its dividend.

Texas Instruments announced a 24% dividend increase on Sept. 20. The quarterly dividend of $0.77 amounts to $3.08 on an annual basis. With its most recent increase in line with the 24% annualized growth Texas Instruments' dividend has averaged over the past five years, dividend growth clearly remains a high priority for management.

Vail Resorts

Since initiating its dividend in 2011, Vail has increased its dividend every year without fail. Further, the company's dividend payouts have surged during this period. Indeed, during the past five years, Vail's dividend has risen by an average of 43% year over year. And this sharp growth continues, with Vail announcing a 40% dividend increase in March.

For its most recent dividend increase, Vail's quarterly dividend was increased from $1.053 per share to $1.47. On an annualized basis, this comes out to $5.88.

The massive dividend increase highlights management's confidence in its business.

When the dividend was announced earlier this year, Vail CEO Rob Katz indicated that the strong dividend increase reflected a healthy business.

"Given the performance of our business despite the difficult conditions this year, we are increasingly confident in the strong cash flow generation and stability of our business model," Katz said.

The CEO continued:

For investors looking for companies with both meaningful dividend yields and strong dividend growth, Texas Instruments and Vail Resorts are great options.

