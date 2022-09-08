STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures slip, Powell speaks, Goldman raises rate outlook

Oil rises on tight supply

Oil prices rebounded Thursday morning after dropping below key technical support levels in the previous session.

U.S. crude futures were trading around $82.00 per barrel.

Brent crude futures trading around $88.00 per barrel after closing at their lowest since early February in the previous session.

The energy standoff between Europe and Russia focused investor minds on how tight fuel supply may become. Prices drew support from Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to halt the country's oil and gas exports if price caps are imposed by European buyers.

The European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates sharply when it meets later on Thursday. A U.S. Federal Reserve meeting follows on Sept. 21.