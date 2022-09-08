STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures slip, Powell speaks, Goldman raises rate outlook
Traders will be listening to what the Fed Chairman says today about interest rates. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline slipped on Wednesday to $3.751, according to AAA. Wednesday's price was $3.764. Gas has been on the decline since hitting a high of $5.016 on June 14.
Analysts and traders say wholesale gasoline prices are expected to keep falling in coming months as U.S. refiners overproduce fuel to try to rebuild low stocks of diesel and heating oil.
Diesel's price slipped to $5.040 per gallon.
Oil prices rebounded Thursday morning after dropping below key technical support levels in the previous session.
U.S. crude futures were trading around $82.00 per barrel.
Brent crude futures trading around $88.00 per barrel after closing at their lowest since early February in the previous session.
The energy standoff between Europe and Russia focused investor minds on how tight fuel supply may become. Prices drew support from Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to halt the country's oil and gas exports if price caps are imposed by European buyers.
The European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates sharply when it meets later on Thursday. A U.S. Federal Reserve meeting follows on Sept. 21.
Bitcoin was trading around $19,000, after snapping a two-day losing streak.
For the week, Bitcoin was trading more than 3% lower. For the month, the cryptocurrency was off more than 4%. Bitcoin is down more than 58% year-to-date.
Ethereum was trading around $1,600.
For the week, Ethereum was trading higher by more than 5%.
Dogecoin was at 5 cents and was up less than 1% in the past week.
