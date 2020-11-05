Wendy's announces 15-year high for same-restaurant growth

Square burgers are having a great year.

Continue Reading Below

Wendy’s has recently announced that despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the chain has seen some of the best same-restaurant growth this quarter than it has in over a decade. Several factors were likely responsible for this growth, including the continued popularity of the chain’s new breakfast menu and its partnerships with third-party delivery apps.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WEN THE WENDY'S COMPANY 21.68 -0.11 -0.51%

The fast-food chain reported that same-restaurant sales rose by 10.5% in the third quarter, using a two-year basis, according to Columbus Business First. It also saw same-restaurant growth of 6.1% during this period, the highest it’s been in 15 years.

The company’s popular breakfast lineup, which launched earlier this year, was reportedly responsible for about 6.5% of the increase. Wendy's has also seen sales through third-party delivery apps double, which is likely attributable to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

PANERA TESTS WINE, BEER, HARD SELTZER AT SELECT LOCATIONS - HERE'S WHERE YOU CAN GET IT

What's more, the chain plans to continue to adjust its business in the future for continued growth. QSR Magazine reports that CEO Todd Penegor claimed that the company was looking into opening drive-thru only restaurants, going as far to say that the company has prototypes of the new designs.

“I think it is important to have [a] portfolio of restaurants of different sizes to really make sure that we've got solutions for any trade area that's out there," Penegor said, according to QSR.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

Wendy’s isn’t the only restaurant looking to expand its drive-thru service.

Fox News previously reported that Restaurant Brands International was planning to install drive-thru ordering kiosks that utilize predictive ordering at 10,000 Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes locations. The new technology would reportedly allow for personalized promotions based on everything from a customer’s previous orders, the time of day, and even the weather.