Shake Shack expands into drive-thru industry

Shake Shack's first drive-thru location has officially opened for business in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

HAM, PEPPERONI PRODUCTS SHIPPED NATIONWIDE RECALLED OVER POSSIBLE LISTERIA CONTAMINATION

The new location, part of the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes and open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., features a kitchen dedicated to drive-thru orders, an outdoor digital menu board, a two-lane ordering system and a separate pick-up window.

In addition to ordering directly in Shack and at drive-thru lanes, guests will have the option of placing orders ahead of time for pickup via the Shack app and online at order.shakeshack.com. The Maple Grove Shack will offer contactless payment at order point for ease of convenience.

Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 350 locations in 32 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

"Our Maple Grove opening is a huge step forward for our brand. We’ve been envisioning drive-thru for some time now and have been working diligently to make the experience uniquely Shake Shack. We’re bringing our guests an even greater quality, craft, care and experience while adding a new level of convenience." Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti said in a statement. "We’ll be learning a lot from this location and will continue to optimize and adapt as we roll out more of these formats next year."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In 2022, Shake Shack plans to open 45 to 50 new restaurants, including up to 10 drive-thru locations. More than half of the locations will open in suburban markets and will primarily be freestanding and shopping center locations with enhanced convenience options such as drive-thru and drive-up.

In addition to Maple Grove, Garutti told analysts on the company's third quarter earnings call in November that construction is coming together at suburban locations in Kansas City, Orlando and Detroit.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SHAK SHAKE SHACK 77.80 +3.04 +4.07%

Shake Shack reported total revenue of $193.9 million in the third quarter, up 48.7% year-over-year, and system-wide sales of $298.6 million, up 53.1% year-over-year. Shake Shack's same store sales grew 24.8% year-over-year. Digital sales represented approximately 42% of total sales for the quarter.

For the full 2021 fiscal year, Shake Shack is forecasting total revenue between $193.5 million and $200 million, Shack sales between $187 million and $193 million, licensing revenue between $6.5 million and $7 million, and same-Shack sales growth in the mid to high teens versus 2020.

Shares of the company jumped 7% during Monday's trading session.