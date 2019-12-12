Prince Andrew accuser says she's received 'credible death threat'

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre was notified by federal law enforcement of a "credible death threat" against her, she announced on Twitter.

Giuffre, who has accused Prince Andrew of having sex with her when she was 17, is one of the alleged sex trafficking victims of financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The 35-year-old made the startling revelation to her 22,000 Twitter followers on Wednesday night, just the day after she wrote, "Too many evil people want to see me quiteted (sic)."

She recalled in a recent special on BBC's "Panorama" that she met Queen Elizabeth II's second son during a March 2001 trip to London with Epstein and his alleged associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

"Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey and that made me sick," she told BBC Panorama during the hour-long special, "The Prince and the Epstein Scandal."

A spokesperson for Royal Communications later said in a statement to FOX Business the duke "unequivocally regrets" his association with Epstein and "emphatically denied" reports that Andrew ever had any sort of relationship with Giuffre.

Giuffre recalled in detail during the program how the quartet had gone to Tramp nightclub in London before the night took a "disgusting" turn.

"Well there was a bath and it started there and then it led into the bedroom and it didn't last very long, the whole, entire procedure… He wasn't mean or anything but he got up and said, 'Thanks,'" she said, during the program.

Following his own November BBC appearance, Andrew, 59, announced in a statement he would be stepping "back from public duties for the foreseeable future" with the permission of his mother.

