NYAG warners New Yorkers of price gouging following Biden’s Ban on Russian Oil

New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a warning to constituents "to be on alert for potential price gouging of fuel" following Biden's ban on Russian oil.

Responding to the pleas of Ukraine’s embattled leader, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Biden on Tuesday ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.

James called Biden's move a "critical and necessary action" to hold Russia accountable for its actions. However, the attorney general also acknowledged that the move could impact New Yorkers at the gas pump.

"Russia is one of the world’s largest producers of energy, and as a result of these sanctions, New Yorkers should prepare for continued market disruptions, potentially inflated prices at the pump, and ensure that they know their rights," according to James' warning notice.

Per New York law, " sellers of fuel and other vital and necessary goods" are barred from "charging unconscionably excessive prices during an abnormal market disruption, including disruptions caused by world conflicts," according to James.

The attorney general said her office is working to remind companies that price gouging is illegal and that consumers take precautions to protect themselves.

James' office is encouraging New Yorkers

said in a statement.